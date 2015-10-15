FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnitedHealth CFO says 2016 Obamacare premiums took higher costs into account
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 15, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

UnitedHealth CFO says 2016 Obamacare premiums took higher costs into account

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) Chief Financial Officer Dave Wichmann said on Thursday that the higher costs it saw in 2015 among patients with Obamacare plans from the state-based exchanges has already been factored into 2016 premium rates and plan designs.

Wichmann said on a conference call with investors that the company expects the 2015 commercial medical cost trend to be towards the lower end of the 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent range it had already forecast for the year.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.