FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnitedHealth adding 1,500 jobs in Texas
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
June 26, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

UnitedHealth adding 1,500 jobs in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Tuesday it is creating 1,500 jobs in Texas to support its insurance, pharmacy benefit and health services businesses.

The new positions being added by the largest U.S. health insurer by market value include insurance agents, prescription claim processors and pharmacists among other job types. They will be located in Irving, Sugar Land, San Antonio and Harlingen.

The Minneapolis-based company employs about 100,000 workers, including 11,000 in Texas before the announcement. It serves 3.3 million people in Texas through health benefits and other services.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.