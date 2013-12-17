FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says U.S. credit ratings unaffected by bipartisan budget act
December 17, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

S&P says U.S. credit ratings unaffected by bipartisan budget act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Tuesday that the credit ratings on the United States are unaffected by the bipartisan budget deal that passed the House last week and is now awaiting a final vote in the Senate.

The AA-plus long-term rating with a stable outlook remains unchanged, the rating agency said in a statement.

The measure cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate earlier on Tuesday that all but assured its final passage later this week.

Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Dan Burns

