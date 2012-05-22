FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

United Tech CEO says Goodrich deal to close in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is confident that its pending $16.5 billion takeover of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N will close in July, despite an ongoing European Union antitrust review of the deal.

“We have good confidence ... that we will close by mid- to late July,” United Tech Chief Executive Louis Chenevert told an investor conference on Tuesday. “We have been working aggressively with the customers, with the agency for antitrust approval.”

That expression of confidence comes after EU antitrust regulators earlier this month extended to August 31 from August 9 their deadline to decide whether to approve the deal.

“We have done the right things to wrap this deal up,” Chenevert said.

Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

