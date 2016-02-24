FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus CEO against Honeywell's merger with United Technologies
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 24, 2016 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus CEO against Honeywell's merger with United Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders speaks during a news conference on the aerospace group's annual results, in London, Britain February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA) Chief Executive Tom Enders said in statement on Wednesday that he did not see how a combination of Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) and United Technologies Inc (UTC) (UTX.N) would be in his company’s interests.

“I am under the impression that the leadership of UTC shares my assessment,” Enders said in the emailed statement. Airbus is one of the biggest customers of both Honeywell and UTC.

UTC said on Monday that a merger with Honeywell could either be blocked outright by antitrust authorities or be conditioned on significant divestitures after a lengthy and disruptive review period that would destroy shareholder value. Honeywell countered that it did not see the regulatory process as a “material obstacle” to the deal.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.