FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Tech launches $1 billion offering to fund Goodrich buy
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 12, 2012 / 11:33 AM / in 5 years

United Tech launches $1 billion offering to fund Goodrich buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) said it was selling $1 billion in equity units to help fund the cash part of its $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich Corp GR.N.

The company is offering 20 million equity units consisting of common shares and notes, it said in a regulatory filing.

United Tech said underwriters would also have an option to buy an additional $100 million of equity units.

The company has offered to sell assets to secure EU approval for the Goodrich purchase, its largest deal in a decade, Reuters reported on Monday.

United Tech, the world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, announced plans to buy aircraft components maker Goodrich in September 2011.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.