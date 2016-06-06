FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Technologies Aerospace 6 percent growth, eyes M&A
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 6, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

United Technologies Aerospace 6 percent growth, eyes M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (Reuters) - United Technologies Aerospace Systems (UTX.N) expects compound annual revenue growth to average 6 percent over the next five years, and is looking for acquisitions in four key areas, an executive said on Monday.

The company is looking for acquisitions in avionics, interiors, structures and hydraulics, UTC Aerospace Systems President Dave Gitlin told a media briefing, noting those are areas where UTC does not yet have a large presence. Any acquisitions likely would boost revenue growth beyond the 6 percent expected from existing operations, he said.

Gitlin said that following creation of UTC Aerospace Systems by the acquisition of Goodrich four years ago, “we now have the foundation in place to do bolt-on acquisitions.” Deals are not necessary for growth, he added.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.