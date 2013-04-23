FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Tech profit, revenue jump on aerospace sales
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

United Tech profit, revenue jump on aerospace sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) reported a jump in profit and revenue on Tuesday, helped in part by sales to aerospace and defense customers.

United Tech, also the world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, posted first-quarter profit of $1.27 billion, or $1.39 per share, compared with $330 million, or $1.31 per share, in the year-ago period.

The year-ago figures included a one-time charge for discontinued operations.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $14.39 billion.

United Tech stood by its forecast for 2013 earnings per share of $5.85 to $6.15.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.