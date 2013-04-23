FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Tech profit beats Street after Goodrich buyout
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

United Tech profit beats Street after Goodrich buyout

Ernest Scheyder

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) reported a better-than-expected profit on Tuesday, helped in part by its 2012 buyout of aircraft components maker Goodrich.

The $16.5 billion play for Goodrich boosted United Tech’s portfolio of wheels, brakes, gyroscopes and other aircraft materials in high demand from the world’s top airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

Louis Chenevert, United Tech’s chief executive, said the Goodrich acquisition, as well as a deal to take control of engine maker IAE, was “exceeding our expectations and creating new opportunities for long term organic growth.”

United Tech, also the world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, posted first-quarter profit of $1.27 billion, or $1.39 per share, compared with $330 million, or $1.31 per share, in the year-earlier period.

The year-before figures included a one-time charge for discontinued operations.

Analysts had expected first-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $14.39 billion, slightly missing the $14.94 billion estimate from Wall Street.

United Tech stood by its forecast for 2013 earnings per share of $5.85 to $6.15 and 2013 revenue of $64 billion to $65 billion.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company’s shares have gained 14 percent so far this year, closing Monday at $93.63.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.