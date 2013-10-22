FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Tech posts profit gain, raises low end of earnings outlook
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 22, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

United Tech posts profit gain, raises low end of earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), the world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, raised the low end of its 2013 profit forecast on Tuesday, citing cost savings from restructuring and improving sales trends.

But the diversified manufacturer, which also produces Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, cut its projection for full-year revenue to roughly $63 billion from $64 billion.

The company said third-quarter net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.57 per share, from $1.42 billion, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier, including discontinued operations.

Earnings from continuing operations increased to $1.55 per share from $1.37, topping the analysts’ average estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2.8 percent to $15.46 billion.

United Tech now expects full-year earnings of $6.10 to $6.15 per share, raising the low end from $6.00.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.