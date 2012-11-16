Sikorsky Aircraft wins $804 mln U.S. Army helicopter contract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), has won an $804 million firm-fixed-price contract to continue building UH-60M and HH-60M helicopters for the U.S. Army, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The contract, which also includes associated engineering, program management, technical publications and logistics support, runs through June 30, 2014, the Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major arms contracts.