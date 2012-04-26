United Therapeutics 1st-quarter beats estimates

(Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp’s (UTHR.O) first-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations, helped by strong sales of its hypertension drugs.

United Therapeutics reported a net income of $70.8 million, or $1.29 per share, from $16.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $204.2 million.

Revenue from its drug Tyvaso grew 47 percent, while sales of Adcirca almost doubled from the year-ago quarter. Both drugs are used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 93 cents a share on revenue of $203.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which develops and markets drugs for cardiovascular and infectious diseases, reaffirmed that it expects 2012 revenue to be in a range of 5 percent above or below $875 million.

Shares of the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company closed at $43.13 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.