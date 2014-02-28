FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United shares down on bad weather woes
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
February 28, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

United shares down on bad weather woes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker from United attends to some customers during their check in process at Newark International airport in New Jersey , November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Shares of United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) fell more than 3 percent on Friday morning, after the parent of United Airlines warned that its capacity and unit revenues in the first quarter would come in below expectations as winter storms disrupted operations.

“As a result of the severe weather, year-to-date, United has canceled more than 22,500 flights, the largest number of which (approximately 20,000) were regional flights. These cancellations were nearly four times the cancellations during the same period in 2013,” the airlines carrier said in a securities filing.

United expects first-quarter 2014 consolidated unit revenue to decrease between 0.5- 2.5 percent year-over-year. “The weather-related cancellations to date have reduced first quarter 2014 consolidated PRASM by approximately 1.5 percentage points,” the airline said in the filing.

Earlier, the company had told Reuters that the storms and sub-zero temperatures cost United $60 million in January alone.

Analyst Helane Becker said she now expected United to see earnings per share of $3.85 a share for 2014, down from an earlier expectation of $4.15 and compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60.

Shares of the carrier were trading down 1.96 percent at $45.60 Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.