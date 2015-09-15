Universal Studios Japan in talks to sell stake to Comcast: WSJ

An aerial view shows Universal Studios Japan's new attraction "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" as it is opened to the public at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 15, 2014. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

(Reuters) - The owners of Universal Studios Japan, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), are in talks to sell a stake in the theme park to Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The theme park's holding company, USJ Co, originally planned a Tokyo listing in September, but delayed because of the sale talks, one of the people said. (on.wsj.com/1KQnG3Z)

A deal would value the company at $6 billion, the report said.

NBCUniversal owns Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort and has licensing agreements with Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Singapore, according to Comcast’s website.

NBCUniversal, which owns the NBC network and channels including CNBC, Bravo, E! and SyFy, has made several investments this year to tap into a younger audience.

The studio said in August it had invested $200 million in online publisher BuzzFeed and a same amount in Vox Media, owner of tech-focused websites The Verge and Re/code.

Comcast, NBCUniversal and Universal Studios Japan were not immediately available for comment.