FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Universal Music to sell parts of catalogue: sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

Universal Music to sell parts of catalogue: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Universal Music Group is seeking buyers for some of its publishing catalogue as part of planned asset sales to fund its pending takeover of EMI, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sale includes a catalogue of Universal’s classical music including operas like Tosca and another of Christian and gospel music. The deal would be valued at up to $200 million and was first reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the European Union’s competition authority opened an in-depth investigation into Universal’s $1.9 billion bid for EMI’s recorded music business, citing concerns about the combined group’s potential high market share and increased market power.

When it announced the EMI deal in November, Vivendi said it would sell off assets worth about 500 million euros ($666 million) to fund the acquisition while protecting its credit rating.

At Vivendi’s annual results presentation in early March, Chief Executive Jean-Bernand Levy declined to say what would be put on the block.

($1 = 0.7504 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Leila Abboud; Editing by David Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.