FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Universal Display posts surprise loss, shares tank
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 9, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

Universal Display posts surprise loss, shares tank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - LED supplier Universal Display Corp (PANL.O) posted a surprise quarterly loss and forecast full-year revenue largely below expectations, sending its shares down 21 percent in extended trade.

First-quarter loss narrowed to $1.2 million, or 3 cents a share, from $11.9 million, or 31 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $12.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 4 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $16.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

The company said it didn’t get any revenue from a Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) unit in the first quarter, which would have added $7.5 million to the revenue. The Samsung unit is obligated to pay $15 million in second and fourth quarters, it said.

In August, the company said it will license certain technologies and sell materials to a Samsung unit, which will help the Korean company to develop next generation flat-panel displays.

The company forecast full-year revenue of $90 million to $110 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $104.7 million.

Universal has more than 1,000 patents for technologies and materials, which are vital for manufacturing organic light emitting device (OLED) panels used in smartphones and tablets.

Shares fell $8.38 to $30.78 after the bell. They closed at $39.16 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.