FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Universal Display slides on Samsung deal concerns
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
February 29, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 6 years

Universal Display slides on Samsung deal concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Students walk out of a showroom at the headquarters of Samsung Electronics in Seoul October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

(Reuters) - Universal Display Corp shares fell 11 percent on Wednesday, after the LED supplier warned payments from a new contract with Samsung Electronics may not come in a steady stream, raising concerns about its over dependence on the Korean company.

“Let me caution that individual quarters could still be very lumpy, particularly in light of the timing of payments under our new arrangement with Samsung,” Chief Financial Officer Sid Rosenblatt said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Universal said a large portion of its $15.3 million royalty and license fee revenue in 2011 came from the company’s patent license agreement with Samsung.

Canaccord Genuity, which has a “hold” rating on the stock, said while the company has turned profitable, much of its success has been reliant on Samsung.

“We view the next year as critical to see if the company can achieve the same degree of success with the other major original equipment manufacturers starting their own organic LED commercial production,” the brokerage said in a research note to clients.

The brokerage, however, raised it price target on the stock by $1 to $36.

Shares of the company fell to $40.85 -- their lowest in a month -- in early morning trade on the Nasdaq, but later recouped some losses to trade at $41.78.

The stock has doubled since it hit a year low of $22.73 on August 8, excluding Wednesday’s losses.

Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.