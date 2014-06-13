FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Univision held preliminary sale talks with CBS, Time Warner: WSJ
#Deals
June 13, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Univision held preliminary sale talks with CBS, Time Warner: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The CBS building in New York December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - The owner of Univision Communications Inc [UVN.UL] have recently held preliminary talks about selling the Spanish-language broadcaster with CBS Corp (CBS.N), Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) and other media companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks, however, appear to have gone nowhere, the people said, citing the $20 billion Univision's owners are seeking for company as an issue. (r.reuters.com/xew99v)

Univision spokeswoman Monica Talan said the company does not comment on rumors. Univision is based in the United States, and owned by Univision Communications Inc.

CBS representatives declined to comment on the report, while representatives for Time Warner did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Univision’s owner had also considered Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX) as a possible buyer, the newspaper said. Grupo Televisa owns a minority stake in Univision and supplies much of its programming.

The was no immediate comment from the relevant officials at Grupo Televisa.

The talks are the latest sign of a rising tide of potential megadeals in the telecoms, cable and satellite TV industry, which is being roiled by Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA.O) proposed $45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N and AT&T’s (T.N) talk to buy satellite TV provider DirecTV DTV.O.

Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
