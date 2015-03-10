Exclusive: Univision hires underwriters for IPO - sources

(Reuters) - U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG to lead an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

The IPO could come in the second half of the year, raise more than $1 billion and value the private equity-owned company at as much as $20 billion, including debt, the people said on Tuesday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the appointments are not yet public. Univision and spokespeople for the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.