FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Univision hires underwriters for IPO - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 10, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Univision hires underwriters for IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG to lead an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

The IPO could come in the second half of the year, raise more than $1 billion and value the private equity-owned company at as much as $20 billion, including debt, the people said on Tuesday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the appointments are not yet public. Univision and spokespeople for the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.