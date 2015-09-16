FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
News Corp to acquire video ad technology company Unruly
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 16, 2015 / 2:03 PM / 2 years ago

News Corp to acquire video ad technology company Unruly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The offices of Unruly Media are seen in east London, Britain September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - News Corp said it would buy Unruly Holdings Ltd, a UK-based video advertisement technology company, giving it the technology that analyzes historical sharing behavior to predict the potential for video ads to go viral.

Rupert Murdoch-controlled News Corp will pay 58 million pounds ($89.60 million) in cash to Unruly and another 56 million pounds if the company meets certain performance targets.

News Corp, whose revenue is largely dependent on its newspaper holdings in the United States, Australia and Great Britain, has been diversifying its business as readers shift to digital media and newspapers advertising revenue slides.

Unruly, which will continue to be led by its three co-founders, will operate as a separate business unit, reporting to News UK Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks.

Unruly’s acquisition is the first big announcement from the company since Brooks rejoined News Corp earlier this month. She was cleared of criminal charges in a phone-hacking scandal just over a year ago.

Shares of News Corp, which owns the Wall Street Journal and HarperCollins, were marginally down in early trading on the Nasdaq.

($1 = 0.6473 pounds)

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.