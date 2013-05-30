FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's UPM sees steady growth in label business
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 30, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Finland's UPM sees steady growth in label business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The world’s second-biggest self-adhesive label maker, UPM-Kymmene UPM1V.HE, expects the unit’s sales to grow annually by around 4 percent in coming years, helped by strong Asian demand, and acquisitions could accelerate the pace, an executive said.

The Finnish forestry products group, better known for its troubled magazine paper and newsprint operations, has shifted focus to more profitable businesses such as labels used in food packaging, beverage and shampoo bottles and baggage tags.

UPM says the label market is growing as people in developing countries, especially China, get wealthier and buy more packaged goods.

“We see the global (market) growth at around 4 percent annually, and we will grow in general along with that. If we can find suitable acquisitions, the growth would be faster,” Jussi Vanhanen, president of UPM’s label business, told Reuters.

“There are not very many companies that we would want to acquire, but of course we have an open mind (to deals), and we have been making a deal per year,” he said.

The business unit last year had sales of 1.2 billion euros ($1.56 billion), or 12 percent of UPM’s total revenue, and had an underlying operating margin - a measure of profitability - of 6.7 percent, compared to 5.1 percent for the company overall.

It holds around 20 percent of the global self-adhesive label market, second only to Avery Dennison (AVY.N) of the United States.

($1 = 0.7712 euros)

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.