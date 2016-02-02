Online sales, internal fixes to lift UPS despite U.S. economy: CFO

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Despite signs of slowing growth and increasing pessimism from many in the corporate world about where the U.S. economy is headed, package delivery company UPS should continue to see growth in 2016 thanks to rising e-commerce sales and a continued focus on improving operations, a top executive said on Tuesday.

“If you look at most economic forecasts ... they’ve come down from October to January,” United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) chief financial officer Richard Peretz said in a phone interview. “But online sales are still growing very substantially, so there’s a lot of runway there and we think that’s one of the things that fits our model very well.”

“That moves us away from what’s happening out in the broader macroeconomic environment,” he added.

U.S. retail ecommerce sales reached $340.61 billion in 2015, up 14.2 percent from 2014, research firm eMarketer estimates.

Peretz spoke after Atlanta-based UPS posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, boosted by e-commerce sales and improving margins as the company worked to smooth out network problems of the previous two peak holiday seasons.

The prospects for the U.S. economy are unclear. Some areas are already struggling. U.S. railroads are talking loudly of a freight recession, driven primarily by plunging commodity prices. There have also been warnings that North American manufacturers face a possible industrial recession.

But Peretz said UPS will build on its efforts to get its peak holiday season spending and package flows under control during the critical yet wildly unpredictable run-up to Christmas. On their busiest days, package volumes at UPS and rival FedEx Corp (FDX.N) tend to be double the average day and both companies have sought ways to better anticipate and manage spikes in traffic.

“What we learned (in the fourth quarter) was no one’s going to be a perfect forecaster,” Peretz said. “Let’s face it, when you decide to get online and buy, is when you decide to get online and buy.”

UPS spoke to retail customers “early and often” in 2015 and throughout peak season, pulling packages into its network sooner from retailers when it had extra capacity to avoid clogging the works.

The company is now upgrading parts of its network for future volumes, which Peretz said would build on the company’s performance improvements in 2015.

“Even if growth isn’t quite as strong on the industrial production side,” Peretz said, “we make up the economics, if you will, from the initiatives inside UPS.”