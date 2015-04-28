UPS CFO - Europe plans unchanged by possible TNT deal

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Package delivery giant UPS does not expect to change its current expansion plan in Europe despite a recent acquisition bid by main rival FedEx that would knock the firm into third place on the continent, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Last year UPS announced a four-year, $1 billion investment to grow its European network.

Earlier this month, its main rival, FedEx Corp (FDX.N), announced it would buy Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express TNTE.AS. A 2013 UPS bid to buy TNT was blocked by European regulators.

If FedEx’s acquisition of TNT is approved, it would become the second-largest package delivery firm in Europe behind Deutsche Post’s (DPWGn.DE) DHL but ahead of UPS.

Speaking after UPS posted a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and reaffirmed its 2015 earnings outlook, chief financial officer Kurt Kuehn told Reuters that FedEx’s bid for TNT had not changed UPS’ plans.

“We’re continuing at full speed with our expansions plans,” said Kuehn, who is due to retire this summer. “Actually Europe was one of the stars of the show in the (first) quarter.”

Export volumes in Europe at UPS rose over 9 percent in the quarter and Kuehn said the company’s compound annual growth over the past decade has also been around 9 percent.

“We’re going to keep on doing what we can to compete in that environment,” he said.

While many publicly traded companies have complained about the impact of the strong dollar as overseas sales in foreign currencies translate into lower revenue at home, UPS said it had hedges in place on major currencies that should protect it until the end of 2016.

But Kuehn said that UPS is unprotected in minor currencies, which should be a slight drag for the company this year. At the start of 2015 UPS expected that would affect revenue by $50 million this year, but it now puts that figure at $70 million.

What UPS is more concerned about moving forward is the impact of the strong dollar on U.S. exports, Kuehn said. Although he said it was hard to predict exactly how much its U.S. customers would be affected, the strength of the dollar would continue to act as a headwind for exports, he said.