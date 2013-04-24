FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FAA slaps UPS with $4 million penalty
April 24, 2013 / 10:14 PM / in 4 years

FAA slaps UPS with $4 million penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A United Parcel Service (UPS) logo is seen on a car in center of Warsaw January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said United Parcel Service (UPS.N) should pay a $4 million civil penalty for not complying with certain rules on maintaining and operating its aircraft.

The agency is alleging that UPS failed to follow procedures when repairing four of its aircraft used on more than 400 flights between October 2008 and June 2009. The planes involved were two DC-8 and two MD-11 aircraft.

A spokesman for UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in a statement that “air carriers must comply with federal regulations to ensure aircraft are maintained to the highest level of safety.”

Michael Huerta, the FAA administrator, said the aircraft should stay grounded until UPS makes the proper repairs. UPS has 30 days to respond to the agency.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Dan Grebler

