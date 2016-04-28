UPS comfortable with China growth, Brexit a worry: CFO

A United Parcel Service (UPS) employee unloads packages from the cargo of an airplane at the Regional Air Hub in Rockford, Illinois, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) is confident China’s economic growth rate has stabilized and the world’s largest package delivery company is offering more ecommerce and export services to small and medium-sized businesses there, a top executive said on Thursday.

“We do see stabilization out of China,” Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz said in a phone interview.

Concerns were rife last year that China’s economy was stalling after decades of roaring growth. Many western companies operating there insist growth would remain robust as the country’s rising middle class gradually replaces exports as an engine of economic growth.

“It’s kind of stabilized to where we have a comfort level with the growth rate and what it’s going to do,” Peretz said after UPS, often seen as a U.S. economic bellwether, posted first-quarter net profit that beat expectations.

He said Europe is showing signs of growth and UPS’s regional market share has been increasing.

Once main rival FedEx Corp (FDX.N) completes its $5 billion acquisition of Dutch package delivery company TNT Express NV TNTE.AS, UPS will be knocked into third place in Europe. Deutsche Post AG’s (DPWGn.DE) is the market leader in Europe.

Peretz said UPS is concerned that Britain’s possible exit from the European Union, often abbreviated to Brexit, would create confusion over the country’s import and export laws and basic functions such as how to clear customers. British voters will vote on the issue in a June 23 referendum.

“If Britain exits it could create some barriers to trade. It could slow things down,” Peretz said.

“The UK would have a tremendous amount of treaties that they’re going to have to negotiate,” he added. “We do feel the EU is a stronger bloc with the UK as a full member.”

He added that a Brexit would likely bring back trade barriers plus customs and other fees not seen since the 1990s, noting that the EU made trading within the bloc easier.