U.S. ecommerce deliveries lift UPS quarterly profit

FILE PHOTO: United Parcel Service air craft are being loaded with air containers full of packages bound for their final destination at the UPS Worldport All Points International Hub during the peak delivery month in Louisville, Kentucky, December 3, 2015.

SEATTLE/DETROIT (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, citing a jump in ecommerce deliveries in its U.S. domestic package service, and confirmed its forecast for 2017.

The world's largest package delivery company said revenue at its core U.S. domestic package service rose 8 percent to $9.7 billion. Revenue per package in the domestic unit was up 3 percent versus the second quarter of 2016, reflecting the fact that they raised prices.

Like its main rival FedEx Corp, UPS has experienced a boom in ecommerce packages over the last decade. But the boom has come at a price, as both companies have had to invest heavily in their networks.

The Atlanta-based company posted second-quarter net income of $1.4 billion or $1.58 per share, up nearly 8 percent from $1.3 billion or $1.43 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.47, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UPS said higher fuel surcharges and workers' compensation contributed 10 cents per share to earnings in the quarter.

UPS CEO David Abney told analysts the company expects moderate global economic growth this year and praised a free trade pact reached in early July between Japan and the European Union.

The EU-Japan agreement, which creates the world's biggest open economic area, signals resistance to what they see as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist turn.

Trump formally withdrew the United States from TPP after taking office. UPS was a strong proponent of the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal.

The company expects full-year earnings per share in a range from $5.80 to $6.10. Analysts expect earnings per share for the year of $5.95.

UPS shares dipped 0.7 percent to $111.49 in premarket trading.

The company said revenue in its international segment was up 2.8 percent but operating profit fell nearly 5 percent, hurt by the strong U.S. dollar. Revenue in the supply chain and freight segment was up 12 percent, reflecting improving market conditions.

The company said it was investing more in its network to handle the additional volume associated with ecommerce.

Like FedEx, UPS has struggled with the expense of "the last mile" associated with delivering to residential addresses. The cost per package to businesses is typically lower because they receive more deliveries.

UPS said year-to-date capital expenditures were $2 billion, and operating costs for facility construction and Saturday operations to handle growing ecommerce business increased costs by about $35 million.