UPS CFO sees "relatively flat" earnings in first quarter
January 31, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 5 years ago

UPS CFO sees "relatively flat" earnings in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) expects to record “relatively flat” earnings in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn told analysts on a conference call.

“For the first quarter we anticipate earnings per share growth will be relatively flat,” Kuehn said.

In addition to facing a weak global economy, UPS’s first quarter of 2013 will have one less day than the first quarter of 2012 - a leap year - and will also feature an early Easter.

Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

