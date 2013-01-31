UPS CFO sees "relatively flat" earnings in first quarter

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) expects to record “relatively flat” earnings in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Kurt Kuehn told analysts on a conference call.

“For the first quarter we anticipate earnings per share growth will be relatively flat,” Kuehn said.

In addition to facing a weak global economy, UPS’s first quarter of 2013 will have one less day than the first quarter of 2012 - a leap year - and will also feature an early Easter.