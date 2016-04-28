Ecommerce gives UPS profit a lift despite mixed U.S. economy

An airplane is seen on the tarmac at the United Parcel Service (UPS) Regional Air Hub in Rockford, Illinois, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as rising U.S. ecommerce and cost cutting helped the package delivery company shrug off a mixed economy and reiterate its full-year 2016 earnings outlook.

But executives said that if the U.S. government approves a pension fund’s proposed benefit cuts for participants, UPS would have to record a charge of up to $3.8 billion this year.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Peretz told Reuters “not only is ecommerce helping our volumes” but services that UPS has introduced to manage residential deliveries have boosted package density and boosted labor productivity. Those are “important reasons we’re winning and expanding margins,” he said.

Ecommerce poses a conundrum for package delivery firms because it costs more to deliver often just a single box to a home. Finding ways to bunch up deliveries reduces costs.

The Atlanta-based company said ecommerce pushed first-quarter revenue at the company’s crucial U.S. domestic business up 3.1 percent, while the cost per package fell 1.9 percent.

“We see underlying demand as strong and think UPS did a good job controlling costs and getting improved revenue yields,” S&P Global Market Intelligence equity analyst Jim Corridore wrote in a research note.

Like its main rival, FedEx Corp (FDX.N), UPS is seen as a bellwether of U.S. economic activity.

The world’s largest package delivery company also boosted profitability at its international package business, but revenue fell slightly because of the strong U.S. dollar.

Revenue at UPS’ supply chain and freight was up 10 percent, due mostly to its acquisition of Chicago-based truck broker Coyote Logistics in 2015.

The company reiterated its full-year earnings outlook of between $5.70 and $5.90 per share in 2016. Analysts on average expected full-year 2016 earnings per share of $5.78.

Executives said UPS is challenging a plan by the Central States Pension Fund to cut benefits to its participants, including some UPS employees. UPS does not believe the proposed reduction complies with the law.

CFO Peretz told analysts that if the government approves the proposed Central States pension reduction, UPS would have to record a charge of between $3.2 billion and $3.8 billion later this year.

UPS posted first-quarter net income of $1.13 billion or $1.27 per share, up 10 percent from $1.03 billion or $1.12 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.22.

In trading UPS shares were down 15 cents at $106.31.