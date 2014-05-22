FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uralkali pushing brisk potash output with eye on price
May 22, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

Uralkali pushing brisk potash output with eye on price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The world’s top potash producer, Russia’s Uralkali, plans to produce nearly to capacity this year, but does not rule out idling production to support the crop nutrient’s price, its chief executive Dmitry Osipov said on Thursday.

Osipov also said a reunion with rival Belaruskali in the Belarusian Potash Company trade partnership is only “one of the options” for Uralkali to increase shareholder value, and said he sees “no urgent need” for it.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

