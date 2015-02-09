FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong holiday sales help Urban Outfitters, Aeropostale beat Street
February 9, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Strong holiday sales help Urban Outfitters, Aeropostale beat Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper browses the Urban Outfitters store in Pasadena, California August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Apparel retailers Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN.O) and Aeropostale Inc ARO.N reported better-than-expected quarterly sales as holiday season sales in the United States increased the most since 2011.

Urban Outfitters shares were up 7 percent in extended trading, while Aeropostale’s stock rose 23 percent.

Net sales increased to $1.01 billion for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $905.9 million a year earlier, Urban Outfitters said. Comparable sales at its retail segment rose 6 percent.

Analysts on an average had expected sales of 988.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aeropostale’s net sales fell 11 percent to $594.5 million in the quarter ended Feb. 1, but was ahead of the $577.7 million that analysts expected.

The company estimated a loss per share of 1-6 cents, better than its forecast of 25-30 cents due to better than expected sales, margins, and cost management.

Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

