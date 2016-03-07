Urban Outfitters' Free People brand same-store sales beat estimates

A customer leaves the Urban Outfitters store in Denver in this May 14, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking Files

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN.O) reported better-than-expected sales at established stores for its bohemian-inspired Free People brand.

The company’s net income fell to $72.9 million, in the fourth quarter ended Jan.31, from $80.3 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis earnings rose to 61 cents from 60 cents, due to fewer shares outstanding.

Comparable sales of the Free People brand rose 2 percent, analysts had expected a rise of 0.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net sales were nearly flat at $1.01 billion.