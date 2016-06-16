Spain's ACS close to selling Urbaser waste group: media

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish builder and service provider ACS is close to finalizing the sale of its waste management business Urbaser to Chinese groups for more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 bln), two newspapers reported on Thursday.

According to the online newspaper El Confidencial, the sale may be announced within the next few days with bids of up to 2.5 billion euros. There were currently four interested parties, including Chinese groups Fosun and Beijing Enterprises Holding, it said.

Swedish buyout house EQT and Chinese group China Tianying were also in the running, El Confidencial said, citing sources close to negotiations.

Financial newspaper Expansion said Urbaser would be sold for more than 2 billion euros, including debt of 800 million euros, also citing unnamed sources, and the Spanish company was in advanced talks with China Tianying.

ACS declined to comment on the reports.

A sale price of more than 2 billion euros would be positive for ACS which is battling to reduce debt, broker Haitong and bank Sabadell said in investor notes on Thursday.

ACS shares were down nearly 1 percent at 0817 GMT while Spain's Ibex dropped 1.14 percent.