Protest leaders Vitaly Klitschko (R) and Arseny Yatsenyuk (2nd R) speak during a session of the Parliament in Kiev February 27, 2014. Ukraine's parliament agreed on Thursday the country should be led by a coalition government and proposed former economy minister Yatseniuk to lead it as prime minister. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament agreed on Thursday the country should be led by a coalition government and proposed former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk to lead it as prime minister.

“Our country is on the brink of economic and political collapse,” he told parliament after his nomination, warning that Ukraine faced threats to its territorial integrity and promising to pursue European integration.