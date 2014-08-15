FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Ukraine forces seeking to disrupt its humanitarian mission
#World News
August 15, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says Ukraine forces seeking to disrupt its humanitarian mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian on Friday accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt a Russian humanitarian aid mission to eastern Ukraine and called for a ceasefire in the region to allow for the deliveries.

“We draw attention to the sharp intensification of military action by Ukrainian forces with the apparent aim to stop the path, agreed on with Kiev, of a humanitarian convoy across the Russia-Ukraine border,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko earlier said artillery destroyed a “significant” part of a Russian armored column that crossed into Ukraine during the night.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
