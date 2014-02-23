FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine seeks agreement on national unity government by Tuesday
February 23, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine seeks agreement on national unity government by Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliamentary speaker told deputies on Sunday to agree on the formation of a national unity government by Tuesday.

“This is a priority task,” the speaker, Oleksander Turchinov, said in parliament.

He said discussions on the new government should begin immediately, one day after the chamber voted to oust President Viktor Yanukovich and two days after an agreement was reached with Yanukovich on the need to form a national unity government.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

