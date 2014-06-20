Russia says Ukraine's ceasefire is ultimatum, not peace offer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said a ceasefire announced by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Friday was not a peace offer but an ultimatum to pro-Russian separatists, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin press service as saying.

“This is not an invitation to peace and negotiations but an ultimatum to militias in the southeast of Ukraine to lay down their arms,” the Kremlin was quoted as saying in a statement.

It also said a Russian checkpoint on the border with Ukraine had come under fire and demanded “an explanation and an apology” from Kiev.