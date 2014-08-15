Russian tells U.S.A it's worried over NATO activity near its borders

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday told his U.S. counterpart Chuck Hagel Russia is “seriously concerned” over NATO’s increased activity near its borders, the state RIA news agency sited a defense ministry statement as saying.

In a telephone conversation between the two ministers, Shoigu also said a ceasefire was needed in eastern Ukraine to allow for a humanitarian corridor and the delivery of aid, the agency said.