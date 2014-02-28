FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine accuses Russia of aggression, following Georgia scenario
February 28, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine accuses Russia of aggression, following Georgia scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting president accused Russia of open aggression on Friday and said Moscow was following a similar scenario to the one before it went to war with Georgia in 2008.

Urging President Vladimir Putin to stop “provocations” in the Ukrainian region of Crimea, Oleksander Turchinov drew a comparison to Russia’s intervention in Georgia over the breakaway Akhazia region which has a large ethnic Russian population.

“Russia has sent forces into Crimea ... they are working on scenarios which are fully analogous with Abkhazia, when having initiated a military conflict, they started to annex the territory,” he said in televised comments.

Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, Editing by Timothy Heirtage

