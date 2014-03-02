FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian servicemen confiscate weapons in Crimea region - Interfax
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

Russian servicemen confiscate weapons in Crimea region - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russian military servicemen have taken weapons from a radar base and naval training facility in Ukraine’s Crimea region and urged personnel to side with the peninsula’s “legitimate” leaders, Interfax news agency said on Sunday.

It quoted a Ukrainian Defense Ministry source as saying the Russian servicemen had taken pistols, rifles and ammunition cartridges from the radar post near in the town of Sudak and taken them away by car.

Another group of Russian military had also removed weapons from a Ukrainian navy training centre in the port city of Sevastopol, where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet also has a base.

Reporting by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.