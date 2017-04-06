URS Federal Services wins $3.6 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - URS Federal Services Inc has been awarded an estimated $3.6 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity U.S. defense contract for remotely piloted aircraft services, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Leidos, AASKI Technologies Inc and Textron unit AAI Corp will share in a $900 million firm-fixed-price contract for technical services and field support in support of Product Office Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hologic Inc has been awarded a maximum $721 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for radiology systems, accessories and training, the statement said.