URS profit climbs as government business grows
May 8, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

URS profit climbs as government business grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Engineering company URS Corp URS.N posted a higher first-quarter profit on Tuesday as gains at its government services business offset a drop at its energy and construction arm.

The company reported first-quarter profit of $79.7 million, or $1.07 per share, versus $62.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year before.

Excluding a charge related to its pending purchase of Flint Energy Services Ltd, URS’ earnings were $1.12 per share, beating the $1.05 that analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating profit at the company’s Federal Services business, which counts the U.S. Defense, Homeland Security, State and Treasury departments as customers, rose to $93 million from $35.8 million a year ago.

Revenues rose about 2 percent to $2.36 billion in the quarter.

URS shares were up less than 1 percent in post-market trading to $38.67 after slipping 2.3 percent during the regular trading session.

Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Leslie Gevirtz

