Uruguay's third-placed party backs opposition for presidential run-off
October 27, 2014 / 1:07 AM / 3 years ago

Uruguay's third-placed party backs opposition for presidential run-off

Reuters Staff

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - The candidate running in third place in Uruguay presidential election on Sunday appeared to throw his weight behind the center-right National Party’s Luis Lacalle Pou ahead of a run-off, saying he had the “best values” of the two contenders.

Exit polls showed Pedro Bordaberry winning 13 to 14 percent of Sunday’s vote and his backing of second-placed Lacalle Pou would ensure a closely fought run-off.

Exit polls released earlier on Sunday showed Vazquez of the Broad Front winning some 44 to 46 percent of the vote, leaving him short of the majority required to win outright in the first round. Lacalle Pou was projected to secure 31 to 33 percent.

Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
