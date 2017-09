Presidential candidate Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party speaks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station in Canelones November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay’s opposition candidate Luis Lacalle Pou conceded defeat to leftist Tabare Vazquez in a speech to supporters after Sunday’s presidential runoff vote.

“A few minutes ago I rang Dr Tabare Vazquez to acknowledge that he triumphed legitimately in these elections, to congratulate him and to wish him the best of success,” Lacalle Pou said.