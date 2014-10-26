FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uruguay's presidential election headed to runoff: exit polls
#World News
October 26, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Uruguay's presidential election headed to runoff: exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay’s presidential election is heading to a runoff between Tabare Vazquez of the ruling leftist coalition and center-right challenger Luis Lacalle Pou, two exit polls showed an hour after voting ended on Sunday.

One poll by Consultora Factum showed Vazquez winning 46 percent of votes and Lacalle Pou with 31 percent. A second exit poll conducted by Equipos Consultores had Vazquez winning 44 percent and Lacalle Pou taking 33 percent.

Both polls showed Vazquez falling short of the 50 percent majority required to win outright in the first round.

Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Richard Lough and Paul Simao

