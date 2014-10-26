Uruguay's presidential election headed to runoff: exit polls

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay’s presidential election is heading to a runoff between Tabare Vazquez of the ruling leftist coalition and center-right challenger Luis Lacalle Pou, two exit polls showed an hour after voting ended on Sunday.

One poll by Consultora Factum showed Vazquez winning 46 percent of votes and Lacalle Pou with 31 percent. A second exit poll conducted by Equipos Consultores had Vazquez winning 44 percent and Lacalle Pou taking 33 percent.

Both polls showed Vazquez falling short of the 50 percent majority required to win outright in the first round.