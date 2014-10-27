FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uruguay's ruling party candidate says presidential vote headed to runoff
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Uruguay's ruling party candidate says presidential vote headed to runoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay’s ruling coalition candidate Tabare Vazquez acknowledged that Sunday’s presidential election was headed for a runoff vote.

Exit polls showed Vazquez of the leftist Broad Front winning some 44 to 46 percent of the vote, leaving him short of the majority required to win outright in the first round. His nearest rival, Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, was projected to secure 31 to 33 percent.

Opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s vote had shown the two men neck-and-neck in a second round on Nov. 30.

Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sarah Marsh and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.