FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Uruguay doubles 2017 growth estimate to 2 percent: report
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 27, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 3 months ago

Uruguay doubles 2017 growth estimate to 2 percent: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Construction labourers work at a construction site in Montevideo, Uruguay May 26, 2017.Andres Stapff

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Uruguayan government expects GDP growth of 2 percent this year, Uruguay's El Pais newspaper reported on Saturday, doubling its previous estimate.

El Pais said the government made the projection in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in which it also forecast a fiscal deficit in 2017 of 3.3 percent.

The revised growth estimate comes as the South American country is weighing a new international debt issue. It represents a significant increase from the government's previous forecast of 1 percent but is roughly in line with local market expectations and projections by multilateral institutions.

In a February, the Economy Ministry said about $2.05 billion in bonds would be issued in 2017, up from $1.7 billion in 2016.

Uruguay's fiscal deficit was 3.8 percent in the 12 months through March. The government's official goal is to reduce it to 2.5 percent by 2019.

Reporting by Matias Larramendi; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.