FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Uruguay urges ex-Guantanamo detainee to end hunger strike
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 8, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

Uruguay urges ex-Guantanamo detainee to end hunger strike

Former Guantanamo detainee Jihad Diyab (R) from Syria answers media questions during a news conference, while on a hunger strike, in Montevideo, Uruguay September 30, 2016.Andres Stapff

Malena Castaldi

2 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay on Friday urged a former Guantanamo prisoner demanding to be reunited with his family to end a two-month-old hunger strike and said it was trying to transfer him to another country.

Jihad Diyab, a Syrian national, was held for 12 years in the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, without being charged and was released along with five other prisoners to Uruguay in 2014 to reduce the number of detainees.

"We are calling on him to abandon his hunger strike and continue looking for a better future for him and his family," Uruguay's foreign minister, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, said at a news conference.

"So far we have received negative responses" on the transfer, he added.

Former Guantanamo detainee Jihad Diyab (R) from Syria answers media questions during a news conference, while on a hunger strike, in Montevideo, Uruguay September 30, 2016.Andres Stapff

Diyab was held briefly by Venezuela's intelligence agency after arriving in Caracas in July. While there a lawyer said he asked the Uruguayan consulate to help him travel to Turkey, where he wanted to meet his family.

On Aug. 30 he was deported back to Uruguay, where he had not been seen since mid-June. Uruguayan officials said Diyab had traveled through Brazil and Venezuela unauthorized.

Slideshow (5 Images)

News that Diyab had left Uruguay led a group of U.S. lawmakers to demand that President Barack Obama halt transfers of Guantanamo prisoners, arguing that they represented a security risk to Americans.

On Friday, Alejandra de Bittencourt, the spokeswoman for a rights groups supporting Diyab, said, "His health is delicate as it has been nearly 60 days of strike, but he is conscious."

She said she hoped the Uruguayan government would write formal letters allowing Diyab to travel abroad.

Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.