Venezuela pays part of $100 mln owed to Uruguayan dairy farmers

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Crisis-stricken Venezuela on Friday paid $30 million of over $100 million in debt it owes Uruguayan dairy farmers, the government of Uruguay said.

In July, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sealed a multi-million-dollar food import deal with his Uruguayan counterpart to combat shortages ahead of Venezuela’s legislative elections.

But instead of paying the $267 million as agreed, Maduro’s government deposited in November under a fifth of that amount, according to Uruguay’s government.

“An important payment from Venezuela has arrived, of around $30 million, which will pay what is owed to small dairy producers” and also go towards paying what is owed dairy-products exporter Conaprole, said Uruguayan government official Enzo Benech.