FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela pays part of $100 mln owed to Uruguayan dairy farmers
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 16, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Venezuela pays part of $100 mln owed to Uruguayan dairy farmers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Crisis-stricken Venezuela on Friday paid $30 million of over $100 million in debt it owes Uruguayan dairy farmers, the government of Uruguay said.

In July, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sealed a multi-million-dollar food import deal with his Uruguayan counterpart to combat shortages ahead of Venezuela’s legislative elections.

But instead of paying the $267 million as agreed, Maduro’s government deposited in November under a fifth of that amount, according to Uruguay’s government.

“An important payment from Venezuela has arrived, of around $30 million, which will pay what is owed to small dairy producers” and also go towards paying what is owed dairy-products exporter Conaprole, said Uruguayan government official Enzo Benech.

Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.