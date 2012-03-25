FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Erdogan talk non-lethal aid to Syrian opposition: U.S. official
March 25, 2012 / 8:53 AM / 6 years ago

Obama, Erdogan talk non-lethal aid to Syrian opposition: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday discussed providing medical supplies and communications support to the Syrian opposition but there was no talk of providing lethal aid for rebel forces, a U.S. official said.

White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes, speaking to reporters after the two leaders met on the eve of a nuclear security summit in Seoul, said Washington and Ankara were open to considering further “non-lethal” aid for the Syrian opposition at a “Friends of Syria” meeting in Turkey on April 1.

“We worked on a common agenda in terms of how we can support both humanitarian efforts...(and) the efforts of Kofi Annan to bring about much needed change (in Syria),” Obama said after his meeting with Erdogan, a sharp critic of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

