Exclusive: Total readies sale of gas network TIGF - sources
#Deals
July 26, 2012 / 1:04 PM / 5 years ago

Exclusive: Total readies sale of gas network TIGF - sources

Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total (TOTF.PA) is preparing to sell its domestic gas transport and storage unit TIGF in a deal that could help it raise about 2.8 billion euros ($3.39 billion), three people familiar with the plan told Reuters.

Total could use the proceeds of the disposal of the network, which operates in the south-west of France, for potential acquisitions as market players compete for shale gas and new natural resources discoveries.

“The process is at a very early stage. (Total Chairman and Chief Executive) Christophe de Margerie should announce his intention to sell in September”, said one of the people.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Lazard (LAZ.N) are vying for mandates to advise Total on the deal, the people said.

Reporting by Sophie Sassard; additional reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet in Paris. Editing by Douwe Miedema.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
